2 arrested after Limestone County man points gun at people and tries to hide from police at a motel

Two arrests were made after an Elkmont man pointed a gun at people at a motel and hid under a bed with a rifle.
Christopher James Shock, 35, and 36-year-old Dustin Mae Williams of Ardmore, Tennessee, are facing multiple charges.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Budget Inn at 28555 Boyds Chapel Road in Elkmont early Sunday morning on a report of Shock pointing a firearm at people.
When police arrived, Shock ran into a room occupied by Williams.
Deputies surrounded the room and began to call for Shock to come out, but he refused.
After several minutes, Williams opened the door and told deputies Shock had fled to Tennessee.
Police say Williams consented to a search of her room, and deputies could see drugs and a pistol in plain view. Methamphetamine was among the items found.
Police found Shock hiding under the bed with a rifle and possessed over 700 rounds of ammunition.
Shock and Williams were both charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Williams was additionally charged with hindering prosecution. She was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $7,000 bond.
Shock was additionally charged with possession of a pistol by felon and resisting arrest.
Shock is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center without bond.