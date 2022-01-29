2 arrested after leading police on chase from Morgan County to Madison County

Just before midnight Thursday, a Somerville Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle when whoever was driving it wouldn't pull over, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Morgan County deputies assisted in the chase on State Highway 36 and were joined by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers on U.S. 231.
The vehicle continued into Huntsville, where Huntsville Police assisted.
The pursuit ended in Huntsville when the vehicle hit a median.
Somerville Police arrested Charles David Greenway, 37, of Enterprise, and Alicia Thompson, 29, of Summertown, Tennessee, at the scene.
During the pursuit, multiple items were thrown from the car, which were later recovered by law enforcement.
Greenwell and Thompson were arrested and are now facing several charges including reckless endangerment and drug charges. They were booked in the Morgan County Jail.
Greenway's bond was set at $10,800. Thompson's bond was set at $10,500.