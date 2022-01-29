 Skip to main content
2 arrested after leading police on chase from Morgan County to Madison County

  Updated
  • 0
Charles David Greenway and Alicia Thompson

Charles David Greenway and Alicia Thompson were arrested after leading police on a chase. 

Just before midnight Thursday, a Somerville Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle when whoever was driving it wouldn't pull over, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Morgan County deputies assisted in the chase on State Highway 36 and were joined by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers on U.S. 231.

The vehicle continued into Huntsville, where Huntsville Police assisted.

The pursuit ended in Huntsville when the vehicle hit a median.

Two arrested after chase MCSO

A look at the scene where Charles David Greenway, 37 of Enterprise, AL and Alicia Thompson were arrested.

Somerville Police arrested Charles David Greenway, 37, of Enterprise, and Alicia Thompson, 29, of Summertown, Tennessee, at the scene.

During the pursuit, multiple items were thrown from the car, which were later recovered by law enforcement. 

Greenwell and Thompson were arrested and are now facing several charges including reckless endangerment and drug charges. They were booked in the Morgan County Jail.

Greenway's bond was set at $10,800. Thompson's bond was set at $10,500.

