2 arrested after investigation at Jackson Co. trailer park reveals 'large amount of crystal meth'

A weekslong investigation into drug activity at a trailer park in Hollywood resulted in charges for two men Sunday.
Hollywood Police said a police captain learned someone in the trailer park had multiple warrants for their arrest through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. When the captain found 56-year-old Darren Lavon Holt of Scottsboro, he had "a large amount of crystal meth" in his possession, police said.
Further investigation led police to 59-year-old Steven Ray Bell of Woodville, who had about 18.9 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, and a search of a residence in the trailer park revealed another 14.2 ounces of methamphetamine plus various paraphernalia, police said.
Holt is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking (meth). Jail records also list possession of amphetamine, illegal possession of prescription drugs, fleeing to elude law enforcement, operating vehicle with expired tag, two counts of failure to pay and four counts of probation revocation among his charges.
He remains in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $32,300.
Bell is charged with possession with intent to distribute (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs. He was released from the jail about 10:33 p.m. Sunday on $18,000 bond.