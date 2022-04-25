 Skip to main content
2 arrested after Hartselle drug bust uncovers meth, fentanyl, pills, marijuana, more

Morgan County drug bust

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said agents and investigators found multiple drugs and firearms, pictured here, inside a home in Hartselle on Friday, April 22, 2022.

A Birmingham man and Hartselle woman were each arrested Friday after a search warrant led to the discovery of multiple drugs, firearms and paraphernalia items, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said search followed a lengthy investigation into alleged drug sales at a residence in the 1900 block of Ausley Bend Road in Hartselle. When agents arrived Friday, they found about 18 grams of fentanyl, a half-pound of methamphetamine, numerous controlled substance pills, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia items.

Also at the home were 27-year-old Mary Margaret Patel and 40-year-old Rodriquez Martinez Mosley.

Mary Margaret Patel - Rodriquez Martinez Mosley

Mary Margaret Patel, left, and Rodriquez Martinez Mosley

Patel was arrested and charged with trafficking (methamphetamine), trafficking (fentanyl) and first-degree possession of marijuana. She remains in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $202,500 bond.

Mosley was charged with loitering in a drug house. His bond was set at $300.

