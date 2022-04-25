2 arrested after Hartselle drug bust uncovers meth, fentanyl, pills, marijuana, more

A Birmingham man and Hartselle woman were each arrested Friday after a search warrant led to the discovery of multiple drugs, firearms and paraphernalia items, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said search followed a lengthy investigation into alleged drug sales at a residence in the 1900 block of Ausley Bend Road in Hartselle. When agents arrived Friday, they found about 18 grams of fentanyl, a half-pound of methamphetamine, numerous controlled substance pills, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia items.
Also at the home were 27-year-old Mary Margaret Patel and 40-year-old Rodriquez Martinez Mosley.
Patel was arrested and charged with trafficking (methamphetamine), trafficking (fentanyl) and first-degree possession of marijuana. She remains in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $202,500 bond.
Mosley was charged with loitering in a drug house. His bond was set at $300.