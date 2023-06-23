2 arrested after deputies find Florence men with meth

Two Florence men were arrested after deputies found them with methamphetamine, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Roy Baskins, 47, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Ramsey William Swafford, 45, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 16,000 block of County Road 14 in Florence after being informed of a person trespassing on private property.
Deputies say they were advised the offender entered into a gold Jeep Cherokee and was leaving the area.
When the initial deputy arrived in the area, he noticed a gold Jeep parked at a business near where the call originated.
Deputies made contact with Baskins, Swafford, and two other individuals.
The sheriff’s office says Swafford held two active warrants with the Florence Police Department and was removed from the vehicle for the warrants.
Swafford was then searched due to his arrest, revealing he had a glass pipe and methamphetamine.
Deputies say they continued investigating and searched the vehicle, locating a bag containing a scale and 69 grams of methamphetamine.
They also found two handguns, one pair of brass knuckles, ammunition, and other drug paraphernalia.
Deputies determined Baskins was the owner of the vehicle.