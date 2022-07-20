2 arrested after barricading themselves in Madison County home to avoid warrants

For the second time in less than a week, Mariah Cook found herself barricaded in a Madison County home, trying to avoid being arrested on multiple felony warrants.
While the move worked in her favor Saturday, allowing her to escape while three other people were arrested, she was not so lucky Wednesday.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said its street crimes unit set up surveillance at a residence on Wandering Lane in Harvest and were able to positively identify Cook inside the home.
Deputies, SWAT and a K-9 unit joined the SCU there. Law enforcement spoke with Cook and her family members, who were also in the home.
Deputies then entered the home, where they found Cook hiding in a closet with ammunition and weapon magazines, the sheriff's office said. She was arrested without incident, as was another individual, Jessie Johnson.
The sheriff's office said Cook and Johnson each have active felony warrants through multiple agencies, including in Madison County.
Saturday's run
On Saturday, the sheriff's office reported SWAT and deputies were at a home on Old Railroad Bed Road. It was believed someone with felony drug warrants was inside.
Four people in all were barricaded in the home. After deploying tear gas, three of the four were arrested — and Cook, the person who had felony warrants, wasn't one of them.
The sheriff's office said Cook had run into the home when she spotted law enforcement and eventually ran out through the home's back door. She had outstanding warrants through Huntsville Police Department as well as pending cases from Limestone County, according to the sheriff's office.