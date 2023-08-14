2 arrested, 1,500 fentanyl pills seized in Decatur bust

Two people were arrested and more than 1,000 fentanyl pills were found during a Monday drug raid in Decatur.
Decatur Police Department investigators searched a home in the 300 block of Tammy Street SW after reports of fentanyl being sold there.
Police arrested Arionna Yvonne Grayson, 24, and Xavier Shundell Yarbrough, 26, both of Decatur.
Grayson was charged with trafficking fentanyl. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $20,000.
Yarbrough, who was out on bond for an assault charge, was charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $150,000.