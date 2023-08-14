 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2 arrested, 1,500 fentanyl pills seized in Decatur bust

  • Updated
  • 0
Arionna Yvonne Grayson and Xavier Shundell Yarbrough

Arionna Yvonne Grayson and Xavier Shundell Yarbrough and evidence seized during their arrest.

Two people were arrested and more than 1,000 fentanyl pills were found during a Monday drug raid in Decatur.

Decatur Police Department investigators searched a home in the 300 block of Tammy Street SW after reports of fentanyl being sold there.

Police arrested Arionna Yvonne Grayson, 24, and Xavier Shundell Yarbrough, 26, both of Decatur.

Grayson was charged with trafficking fentanyl. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $20,000.

Yarbrough, who was out on bond for an assault charge, was charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $150,000.

