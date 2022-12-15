 Skip to main content
2 Alabama middle schoolers arrested for placing hoax call about active school shooter in Bay Minette

Two children are facing criminal charges after police say they called 911 from Bay Minette Middle School to report an active shooter that didn't actually exist.

The Bay Minette Police Department said the call came in about 8 a.m. Wednesday and triggered a lockdown on campus as the school resource officer and patrol officers responded.

Police officers searched the school, but after finding no intruder, the lockdown was lifted, the department said. An investigation into the call led them to a potential suspect — a student who, when questioned by investigators, confessed to making the fake 911 call. 

They also confessed a second student had made the call with them. That student admitted their part in the incident, police said.

The students are each charged with making a terroristic threat and rendering a false alarm. 

The arrests happened one day after several North Alabama schools were targeted in a series of hoax calls about active shooters. Read more here and here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

