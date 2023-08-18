1st week of trial done for woman charged with beating boyfriend's 3-year-old son to death

The first week of testimony in the trial of Yalrick Pride, the 23-year-old woman charged with beating her boyfriend's three-year-old son to death.
In court Friday, prosecutors brought an investigator from the case to the witness stand. Sgt. Josh Hein was one of the investigators in the death of three-year-old Kaiden Warner.
Jurors were shown more than an hour long video of the third time police interrogated Yalrick Pride. The video displayed a heated back and forth exchange between investigators and Pride.
They asked her why her story about the day of Kaiden Warner’s death kept changing and told her ‘she was a terrible liar.’
Pride insisted that she was not present when the child was beaten, and that she had never ‘put her hands on the child.’
Investigators told her that her phone location and the autopsy report of the baby prove her story to be false. The autopsy showed that Kaiden died around 8 p.m. and 911 was not called until 11 p.m.
Police told Pride that the medical examiner took four times longer during the autopsy of baby Kaiden to determine the exact timeline of all the bruises and injuries on his body.
The autopsy determined that the child was punched so hard near his liver and slowly died.
Thursday in court, the father of the baby, Blake Townsend testified against Yalrick Pride. He told his version of events saying he saw Pride whipping his son with a belt. Townsend pled guilty to his role in the crime and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The trial is set to continue Monday morning at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. Pride faces life behind bars, if convicted.