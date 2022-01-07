1st Alabama case of chronic wasting disease confirmed in Lauderdale County

A white-tailed deer in west-central Lauderdale County has been confirmed as the first positive case of chronic wasting disease in Alabama, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
CWD was first detected in Tennessee and Mississippi in 2018. The progressive, fatal disease affects the brain, causing microscopic changes that alter behavior, and can be carried for years without the animal showing physical signs. In latter stages, signs include listlessness, lowering of the head, weight loss, repetitive walking patterns and lack of responsiveness.
ADCNR “has implemented multiple proactive regulations to combat the spread into Alabama,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the ADCNR. “Compliance from the public on those measures helped delay the spread into the state for several years.”
The sample taken from the deer in Lauderdale County was submitted as part of the state’s ongoing CWD surveillance and volunteer testing program, ADCNR said in a statement Friday. Preliminary tests at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries showed positive results, which were later confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
Blankenship thanked hunters for participating. Now that a case has been confirmed in North Alabama, ADCNR has issued new regulations for Lauderdale and Colbert counties, including designating the area as a CWD Management Zone.
This means that on privately-owned and open-permit public lands in those counties, hunters can harvest as much deer as they like daily through Feb. 10. They must submit heads for CWD testing at drop-off freezer locations or at scheduled ADCNR mobile sampling stations.
Harvested deer should not be taken outside of the zone, with the exception of deboned meat, cleaned skull plates and raw hides with no visible brain or spinal cord tissue. This is to prevent additional spread of CWD.
“Now that we have detected CWD in Alabama, our primary objective is to determine the prevalence of the disease in the area affected,” said Chuck Sykes, director of ADCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. “The new regulation is intended to increase the opportunities for hunters to supply samples for CWD testing. We need hunters to continue to hunt and submit deer heads for testing.”
