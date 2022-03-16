191 pot plants, half pound of meth found in DeKalb County home

Almost 200 marijuana plants and a half-pound of methamphetamine were found during a search of a suspected DeKalb County drug house.
The search took place in a residence on County Road 8 near Kilpatrick Tuesday evening, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they found 191 mature marijuana plants, a half-pound of meth, and items suspected to be used to make marijuana THC concentrate (Dabs).
Authorities arrested Stanley Bruce, 53, and Gary Plunkett, 56, both of Crossville.
Both were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bruce and Plunkett are being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center. Their bonds were set at $124,500.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.