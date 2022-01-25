19-year-old charged with attempted murder after Muscle Shoals Sunday shooting;

The Muscle Shoals Police Department says 19-year-old Elisiah Jawan Willis is now charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday at Avalon Park Apartments.
Willis was one of three persons of interest first taken into custody in Madison. The other two were released and not charged, Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said.
Detectives also have obtained an arrest warrant charging Javious Omar Thompson, 20, of Florence with attempted murder in this case.
He is currently at-large and wanted by the Muscle Shoals Police Department.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Thompso, please contact the department at 256-383-6746. You can remain anonymous when providing information.