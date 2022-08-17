18-year-old suspect charged in Decatur robbery

A Decatur teenager faces several charges after police say they linked him to a July robbery.
Officers responded to the 1,400 block of 6th Street NW on July 24 where victims said property was taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Police identified Carmelo La’Shawn Collier, 18, as a suspect and arrested him Tuesday. Police said Collier initially gave them a fake name.
He’s charged with robbery and obstructing justice using a false identity.
Collier was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $62,500.