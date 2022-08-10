 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1207 PM CDT, Runoff from recent rainfall will continue to
cause lingering minor or nuisance flooding through 3 PM CDT
this afternoon. Between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall fell
across much of Central Madison County. Indian Creek at
Madison is rapidly rising and is currently at 6 feet. Flood
Stage is 7.5 feet, and though it is not expected to reach
flood stage, some minor or nuisance flooding is possible in
Western Madison County through later this afternoon. Other
river gages in the city of Huntsville are rapidly rising as
well, but are not expected to reach flood stage. Additional
heavy rainfall may cause additional flooding concerns later
today.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Gurley, Alabama A And
M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest,
Ryland, Hampton Cove and Brownsboro.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

18-wheeler wreck on U.S. 72 sends driver to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Highway 72 Big Rig Wreck 1

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 72 East closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight.

It happened just past Campbell Drive in Huntsville. When the truck went off the road, it hit a telephone pole.

Highway 72 Big Rig Wreck 2

According to officials on scene with Center Star Fire & Rescue, the driver of the big rig was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Med Flight was called but cancelled.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Huntsville Police Department and Center Star Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

Highway 72 Big Rig Wreck 3

