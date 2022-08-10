18-wheeler wreck on U.S. 72 sends driver to hospital

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 72 East closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight.
It happened just past Campbell Drive in Huntsville. When the truck went off the road, it hit a telephone pole.
According to officials on scene with Center Star Fire & Rescue, the driver of the big rig was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Med Flight was called but cancelled.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Huntsville Police Department and Center Star Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.