17-year-old from Harvest receives his wish from Make A Wish

A 17-year-old from Harvest received one of the best wishes he could ask for Friday afternoon: Getting his own UTV.
Evan Rankin's wish came true because of Make A Wish.
Everyone was smiling ear to ear when Evan saw he was not only going to ride around in the UTV, but he was actually getting to keep it.
Evan's mom, Brandy Rankin, said he's been through more in his 17 years of life than most kids should ever go through.
He has autism and is non-verbal. In June 2020, he was diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a very rare and severe form of epilepsy.
Vanderbilt Hospital recommended Evan for Make A Wish after he had brain surgery to try and stop his seizures.
"It didn't stop the seizures. It only stopped the major seizures," said Brandy. "He has continued to have every kind of seizure possible since then and continues to suffer. So, to make his wish, make him happy, is very meaningful."
Evan was riding around the parking lot of Champion Powersports, screaming and laughing.
His mom said she is grateful this wish will bring him so much joy even through all he's gone through.