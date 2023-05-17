16-year-old juvenile arrested for burglary and theft of property in Decatur

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for burglary and theft of property, according to the Decatur Police Department.
On Monday, police were informed that a burglary occurred at a Decatur resident’s house as well as theft of their vehicle in the 2400 block of Morgan Avenue SW. The burglary occurred while the resident was still in their house.
Officers attempted a traffic stop upon locating the stolen vehicle, but the driver fled in the vehicle. Following a short pursuit, the driver crashed into a tree.
A 16-year-old juvenile was identified as the driver and was taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Facility in Tuscumbia, Alabama.