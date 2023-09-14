150 people set to take the 'Over the Edge' challenge to raise money for Alabama foster kids

This weekend, more than 150 people will face their fears by rappelling down the largest building in Huntsville, while raising money for foster kids in Alabama.
The Kids to Love "Over the Edge" event at the Regions Building downtown is scheduled for Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Organizers want to raise at least $225,000 this year to provide food, clothing, scholarships and more to kids in need.
The group's founder and CEO Lee Marshall said this event is personal because she was once in foster care.
“In 2015, I left television to take this on full-time to continue to grow and serve our kids. I feel like I've always known that this was my calling, I just had no idea it would grow this big,” she said.
Marshall said the nonprofit helped more than 300,000 foster children in Alabama. The next goal is to add a mental wellness center.
WAAY 31’s Demetria Green and Grace Anello will scale the building on Friday afternoon.
To learn more about the organization, click HERE.