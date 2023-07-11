15 years later: Investigators, family not giving up on finding Jennifer Fay Powers

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is making a plea to the public hoping someone can help them solve a cold case.
It involves the disappearance of Jennifer Fay Powers.
The 29-year-old has been missing now for 15 years.
It has been a tough several years for Powers family not knowing where she is.
They want closure.
Meanwhile, law enforcement working the case say they would love nothing more than to be able to help provide Powers family with the closure they deserve.
"Every year it's another year, but 15 years is a long time," Madison County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Brent Patterson said. "We feel like someone knows something."
That is something about the disappearance of Powers.
A loving wife, mother and friend gone without a trace.
"Rule of thumb you have to laugh, because if you don't laugh you will cry," Powers daughter Katelyn Poteete said. "It doesn't get easier. People think it will get easier, it doesn't."
Powers went missing from her home on Granto Road in Harvest in 2008.
Since her disappearance law enforcement have dedicated hours of time trying to find her.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Powers could be the victim of a homicide.
"There's no body, there's no closure," Poteete said. "You still have that little hope and that's worse than anything because you don't know."
The hope now is for a new tip that will help lead investigators in the right direction.
"The family deserves closure on this and that's our priority right now," Patterson said.
A priority that will remain until Powers is found.
Powers' family is longing for that day too.
They're begging anyone with any information or a tip to report it to law enforcement.
"Even if you don't think it will help, it will help," Poteete said. "Just any tip, any idea. If you know something, you don't even have to give your name, just anonymous, just anything."
If you have any information call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 256-722-7181 or Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
"Someone out there knows something and we hope that they do the right thing," Patterson said. "Reach out to us and let's put an end to this nightmare for the family."