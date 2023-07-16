 Skip to main content
13-year-old Christina Lyutova wins USTA girls' 16U clay court singles title

Christina Lyutova was considered the top-ranked player heading into the USTA Girls' 16 National Clay Court Championships at Athletic Club Alabama in Huntsville.

On Sunday, the 13-year-old put her talents on full display as she defeated second-seeded Bella Payne for the singles title in three sets (2-6, 6-0, 6-3).

“I’m very proud of myself because I was fighting for the entire tournament, each match,” Lyutova said with the gold plate in hand. “I’m very proud that I gave it all, gave my best tennis here.”

The Russian-born teenager said a win like this is just one of the goals she has.

“Every tournament is a goal, is a step for me,” she said. “I want to win Wimbledon at 16, so it’s also a goal. It’s not a dream. My dream is to be the greatest ever.”

