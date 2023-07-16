13-year-old Christina Lyutova wins USTA girls' 16U clay court singles title

Christina Lyutova was considered the top-ranked player heading into the USTA Girls' 16 National Clay Court Championships at Athletic Club Alabama in Huntsville.
On Sunday, the 13-year-old put her talents on full display as she defeated second-seeded Bella Payne for the singles title in three sets (2-6, 6-0, 6-3).
“I’m very proud of myself because I was fighting for the entire tournament, each match,” Lyutova said with the gold plate in hand. “I’m very proud that I gave it all, gave my best tennis here.”
The Russian-born teenager said a win like this is just one of the goals she has.
After winning the @usta girls' 16U clay court singles title at Athletic Club Alabama, 13-year-old Christina Lyutova detailed her plans:— Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) July 16, 2023
🎾Win Wimbledon at 16
🎾Be the greatest ever pic.twitter.com/fU2sc0xvnT
“Every tournament is a goal, is a step for me,” she said. “I want to win Wimbledon at 16, so it’s also a goal. It’s not a dream. My dream is to be the greatest ever.”