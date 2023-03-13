13 Inducted into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022-23

MONTGOMERY – Thirteen major contributors to prep athletics in Alabama were inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame Monday night at a banquet held at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Spa Convention Center. The Class of 2022-23 was selected by a committee of coaches and administrators assembled by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association from nominations submitted by member schools and other organizations.
The Class of 2022-23 include administrators, coaches and officials.
Those individuals enshrined Monday night were: administrator Larry DiChiara; contest official and former AHSAA Director of Officials Mark Jones; track and cross country coach David Dobbs; girls’ basketball, volleyball, tennis and softball coach Jana Killen; football coaches Stacy Luker; Jimmy Perry; and Danny Powell; boys’ basketball coaches Johnny Shelwood, Tim Smith and Ronnie Stapler; and selected in the “Old-Timers’ Division” were track coach Donald Wayne Murphy and basketball coach Wade Robinson. Both are deceased.
Miller, who guided Hazel Green High School’s girls’ basketball team to an unprecedented sixth consecutive state championship earlier this month, gave the acceptance speech for this year’s inductees.
“It is my honor to stand before you tonight speaking on behalf of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023,” Miller said. “On behalf of our class, we appreciate the Hall of Fame committee for selecting each one of us. We truly are honored tonight. We are grateful to the people who nurtured us along the way helping us to become successful professionals. We are thankful to our teachers, our coaches, administrators, who helped us have the desire and discipline to succeed.
“And we were are thankful to our parents, who impacted us the most. Thank you mom and dad for the sacrifices you made for us – the hugs, the kisses and discipline you taught us by your example. The person who deserves the most credit in our livee are our spouses. You didn’t know when you married us that you were married to an extended family.Thank you for allowing us to serve others.”
He thanked the assistant coaches and especially the students. “Without our students we were nothing,” he said. “We can’t thank them enough.”
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, the coaches’ wing of the AHSAA, oversees the Hall of Fame. A selection committee comprised of coaches, administrators and media representatives made the selections from a very impressive list of nominations.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, the coaches' wing of the AHSAA, oversees the Hall of Fame. A selection committee comprised of coaches, administrators and media representatives made the selections from a very impressive list of nominations.
The first class was inducted in 1991. These 12 new inductees will run the total enshrined into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame to 390.
2023 HALL OF FAME:
PAUL BENEFIELD: Fyffe High school’s current head football coach just completed leading the Red Devils to their 13th undefeated regular season (10-0) 0verall and sixth perfect 15-0 season since 2014. Benefield, 64, like many of this year’s Hall of Fame selectees, is a 1976 graduate of Fyffe High School. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Jacksonville State University in 1980 and earned his master’s in 1981.
He began his football coaching career back at his alma mater as an assistant coach from 1981-1987. He moved to DeKalb County rival Plainview from 1997 – 1992 and then took his first head-coaching position at another DeKalb County school Sylvania 1992. He compiled a 45-11 record in five seasons leading the Rams to back-to-back 12-1 seasons in 1994 and 1995. He moved back home to Fyffe in in 1997 and for the last 26 years has been nothing short of amazing.
This year’s team finished the regular season 10-0 for the 13th time in his tenure at Fyffe, and counting Sylvania’s back-to-back 10-0 regular seasons, give him 15 in 31 years as a head coach. Since taking over the Red Devils program, Fyffe has gone 292-44 with a 51-game winning streak from 2018-2021 and has been the AHSAA’s winningest football program for the last 20 years. His teams have won five state championships since 2014 and have finished runner-up twice (2007, 2015). His 2019 team outscored opponents 639-43, and his 2014 team set a then state record scoring 751 points in a 15-0 state championship run.
Fyffe two Class 2A crowns in going 15-0 each year in 2018 and 2019, moved to Class 3A in 2020 and finished 15-0 again to claim its third consecutive state title.
Benefield has compiled an incredible 337-55 record, which ranks third all time. His winning percentage of 85.8% is the best in state history for any coach winning more than 200 games. His teams put together a streak of 70 consecutive games scoring 20 or more points, his 58-23 playoff record is one of the best in the state, and his 29 state playoff appearances ranks fourth all-time in the AHSAA.
He was names Alabama Coach of the year in 2007 and 2014, and has coached in the AHSAA North-South and Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classics.
HOMER DAVIS: Davis, 69, taught the high-school coaching world a thing or two about following a legend. Just become one yourself. The humble R.C. Hatch High School basketball coach followed Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame legend Earl Mason as head coach at the small-school basketball powerhouse in Uniontown. Mason finished his career at R.C. Hatch as the AHSAA’s all-time career wins leader with 919.
Davis, a graduate of Spencer High School in 1972, Selma University JUCO in 1974 and Alabama A&M University in 1977, began his head-coaching career in 1992 in Butler County with a very quiet 6-13 boys’ record. He moved to Perry County in 1996 taking over the R.C. Hatch girls’ program and by 2005, had helped the Lady Bobcats to a 30-0 record and Class 2A state championship as an assistant coach.
Described by his fellow coaches as a very kind and humble man who found a way to get the most out of his teams with a firm but gentle hand, he served as Mason’s assistant on Hatch’s 2004 state championship team. Taking over the program upon Mason’s retirement following 2005, Davis coached Hatch to the 2A state title and a 32-3 record in 2006 and repeated as state champs in 2007 and 2008 going 25-4 and 30-1. His 2009 team won 27 straight games before losing in the state finals and finishing 27-1, and 2017 team finished as state runner-up with a 24-3 record.
He concluded his career with a 268-87 record and registered 451 career wins. Davis coached in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic twice, and the North-South All-Star Classic and earned numerous Coach-of-the-Year awards. He has been an active leader at St. Paul Baptist Church serving as a trustee, deacon, and usher. He also had been a volunteer at the Bullock Community Center.
STEVE GIDDENS: Giddens, 60, graduated from Clay County High School in 1980, Auburn University in 1984, earned his master from Jacksonville State University in 1994. He began his teaching and coaching career at New Site High School in 1985 and moved to Randolph County in 1987. He became the head boys’ basketball coach at Randolph County High School leading the Tigers to a 74-16 record. Randolph County reached the Elite 8 in 1992 and finished as state runner-up in 1993.
He moved to his alma mater as an assistant football and basketball coach in 1993 and took over as head boys’ basketball coach at county rival Lineville from 1995-2007. He led the Aggies to the 1996 state championship, was back in the Final 4 in 1999, and advanced to the Elite 8 in 1997 and 1998. He became head football coach at Lineville in 1999, a position he held until 2011 when the school closed and merged with Clay County to form Central of Clay County. His football teams also enjoyed enormous success, going 128-45 with two state championship game appearances in 1999 and 2002. His teams had six semifinal appearances, won six region titles and compiled an 80-14 region record.
His finest hour came when he was tasked to coach the first football team at Central, Clay County. Through his leadership of blending two rival coaching staffs and two rival football teams into one was truly amazing – and a lesson for other school systems that plan such mergers. Central was 10-2 in 2012 and Giddens was promoted to principal in 2013, where he remained through 2017. He became principal at Randolph County in 2018 and served through 2021.
Well respected by his peers, Giddens has been a leader in District 6 serving on the Legislative Council and is an active leader at Barfield Baptist Church.
WILLIAM EARL GRIFFIN (Old Timer Category): Coach Griffin, 81, graduated from Verbena High School in 1960 and earned his degree from Auburn University in 1964. He began his teaching and coaching career immediately out of college at Dallas County High School in Plantersville that same year. By the time he retired, he had spent 36 years and most of four decades coaching, teaching, and impacting the lives of the students in a very positive way. During his tenure he coached baseball, football, and basketball, served as assistant principal and principal, and continued to serve as a substitute teacher, bus driver and volunteer coach.
He retired twice, first in 1991, but returned to serve as principal for a second term in 1995 before retiring for good in 2000 – sort of. He is still a presence at the school through his volunteer service and also has served as a contest official in the AHSAA.
A deacon at Bethany Baptist Church and Ebenezer Baptist Church, he has taught adult Sunday School for 56 years.
As a baseball coach he compiled a 219-59 coaching record at Dallas County – with his teams winning 48 straight games at one stretch, won state title in 1970 and finished as runner-up in 1971 and 1976. He took over the football program at Dallas County in 1965. The program had fallen on hard times with a 2-25-2 record the three previous years. His first team doubled that win total going 4-4-2 and three years later finished 9-1 in 1969. He stepped down after 14 seasons in 1978 with a 91-39-6 record making him the school’s all-time coaching wins leader and never having a losing season. He still holds that distinction almost 50 years later. He coached the boys’ basketball team as well, guiding them to the state tournament in just his third season and compiled a 54-27 mark. As principal, he assembled a staff that won the state football title in 1990.Still held in high regard, the school named the field house and baseball field in his honor.
In his retirement, he taught a coaching principles course throughout the state to high school coaches.
RONALD “JACK” JACKSON: A graduate of Dallas County High School in 1977 and the University of Southern Mississippi (1982) and its master’s program in 1987, Jackson, 63, was a very tall and exceptional basketball player in high school and college.
He also grew to become of the AHSAA’s top high school basketball coaches in a career that continues in 2022. He began his coaching journey in 1985 at Monroe County High School where he led the girls’ team to the 1987 state championship – snapping what had been the longest winning streak in AHSAA girls’ history at the time with a win over Hartselle in the 1986 state tourney semifinals. The Tigers finished second to Wenonah in Class 5A that season.
He moved to Keith High School for three seasons and in 1991 took over the T.R. Miller High School basketball program launching an incredible tenure that led to a 62-game winning streak and four girls’ state basketball titles. With his two daughters in the lineup, T.R. Miller won back-to-back state crowns in 1995 and 1996 and added two more state championships in 2002 and 2009. Jackson-coached teams have a total of five state titles and three state runner-up finishes.
He finished the 2022 season with a 733-182 girls’ coaching record – and factoring in his boys’ teams, has a combined coaching record of 1,006 wins and 335 losses.
Jackson has guided 13 teams to the AHSAA State Basketball Championships Final Four. T.R. Miller has won 13 Southwest Regional titles and most recently, played in the regional finals in 2022.
He coached in the Alabama-Mississippi Classic in 1995, 2002 and 2009.
The City of Brewton recognized Jackson’s contributions to the students at T.R. Miller and the community with a proclamation in 1996 following the win streak and back-to-back state titles. He received another proclamation last year when he recorded his 800th overall win.
He is also heavily involved in the community serving on the Senior Citizen Commissions Club, serves on Jones Memorial Freedom Church’s Deacon Board, is a Sunday School teacher and has worked on projects to provide for the homeless and underprivileged.
MATTHEW L. JONES (Old Timer Category): A long-timer fixture at Jackson High School, Jones, 84, graduated from Harper High School in 1953 and Alabama State University in 1958. He passed away in 2020.
Jones began his teaching and coaching career in Clarke County at Coffee in 1958 – remaining there through 1962. He returned to Harper, his alma mater, where he coached basketball through 1979. While at Harper, he earned coach-of-the-year honors in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1968.
He moved to Jackson in 1970 and began working with Jackson High School Hall-of-Fame Coach Ned Harbuck to develop the Aggies into a consistent winner for the next two decades.
In 1990 he closed out his career in education with 32 years of service.
He compiled a 336-42 coaching record. He coached the Jackson JV team for several years with an amazing 99-7 record over one five-year stretch at Jackson and was 257-19 over 13 seasons before becoming the head coach at JHS when Harbuck stepped down. He was 79-28 over four seasons as the varsity head coach for the Aggies.
He was also a talented musician serving as a church pianist and singer in a quartet for much of his adult life who, through his own humility and kindness, inspired his students to be the best they could be through dedicated and consistent hard work.
CHARLIE McCALEB: McCaleb, 72, grew up in Bibb County, attended Bibb County High School graduating in 1968, and earned his degree from the University of Alabama in 1973.
He returned after college at Alabama to become a teacher and coach and has worked at the school every year but two since 1973. Always willing to serve wherever he could, he has held the positions of boys’ and girls’ basketball coach and has also served as athletic director, softball coach and was even head football coach in 2004 when the head coach left for another job. To those who are knowledgeable, he is “Mr. Bibb County HS.” Forty-eight of his players signed college scholarships.
He was the point guard on the first Bibb County team to make the state tournament in 1967, made it back as a boys’ assistant in 1976 and did it again with three Final Four appearances in four years from 1989-1992 as the boys’ head coach with one state championship. After a two-year retirement from the school after the 1996-97 season, he returned for the 1999-2000 school year as the girls’ head coach, leading them to their most successful run in team history for 10 seasons. He retired again in 2010 after years in education and returned as AD in 2012 where he has served ever since.
He compiled a 315-127 boys’ basketball coaching record with his 1989 team claiming the 1989 state title and two other teams reaching the finals. As the school’s softball coach, he guided the Choctaws to a 285-130 record and six state tournaments – finishing as state runner-up in 2003 and 2005.
He also served at various times as head baseball coach, head girls’ basketball coach, head volleyball coach, head football coach and athletic director. He also serves currently as the Bibb County School District Transportation Supervisor.
He has received numerous coaching awards including ASWA Basketball Coach of the Year in 1989 and 1990. In 2017, he received the AHSAA’s prestigious “Making a Difference” Award.
TIM MILLER: Timothy “Tim” Miller graduated in 1989 from Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery and the University of Alabama in 1983. Little did he know then what the high school sports world knows now.
Nobody coaches girls’ basketball any better them Coach Miller, who is still coaching at age 55. He is the only girls’ basketball coach in AHSAA history to have coached three different high schools (Jeff Davis, Bob Jones, and currently Hazel Green) to AHSAA state basketball championship. His current team, Hazel Green, begins the 2022-23 season with a 59-game winning streak and five consecutive state titles (2018-2022) still alive.
Miller owns a 685-98 career coaching record at the high school level, a phenomenal 87.5% winning rate. He compiled a 128-9 record coaching in junior high. His nine state championships at three different schools are the most of any girls’ basketball coach in AHSAA history and trails the boys’ leader Jack Doss (10) by just one title. He guided Jeff Davis to the 2006 Class 6A state championship; Bob Jones to the Class 6A crown in 2008, 2009 and 2011, and has compiled a 175-8 record in Hazel Green’s five state championships for a winning rate of 95.6%. He is also the only coach to win five titles in a row at the 6A/7A level.
Even more impressive is how they win the games. During that stretch, teams are averaging just over 30 points a game in the post season. In 2014, USA Today named Miller the second-best high school girls’ basketball coach in the nation.
He has received numerous coach-of-the year awards. Miller took one off from high school to work on the University of Alabama’s varsity staff served out the year as interim head coach.
DAVID POWELL: The head football coach at McAdory High School from 1994-2018, Powell, 62, earned a reputation of being one of the top defense-minded coaches in the AHSAA. The winningest head football coach in McAdory history, his teams went 220-76 during his 25-year tenure and annually ranked among the top defensive teams in the state. His 2007 squad went 10-1 and yielded just 69 points all season – a Class 5A-leding 6.3 ppg.
A Midfield High School graduate (1978), he completed his college degree in 1983 at Jacksonville State University. He earned his master’s degree two years later at UAB. He began his teaching and coaching career at McAdory High School in 1983 – where he remained until he stepped down 36 years later.
He only had one season where the team finished under .500, led the Jackets to the state finals in 2012, the semifinals in 2009 and 2010 as well, and won 11 region titles. Three teams were undefeated in the regular season, and 12 teams won 10 games or more. His 2012 team won a school record 14 games. His teams compiled a 121-25 region record with 24 of his 25 teams advancing to the state playoffs.
He moved to Sumiton Christian in 2019, inherited a team that went 1-9 the year before and by 2022, had led the Eagles to three straight winning seasons. His current overall head-coaching record is 239-99. His 220 wins at McAdory are the most wins by a head coach at a Jeffco school in Jefferson County history.
Powell was also an outstanding baseball coach at McAdory leading the Jackets to the state playoffs eight of the 10 years he coached the team. His 1995 team won the Class 5A state championship. He was a three-sport standout at Midfield high school and played for 2000 Hall of Fame inductee Bill Sparks.
He received several coaching honors including 1992 and 1993 Jefferson County Baseball Coach of the year; 2007 U.S. Army Coach of the Year; 2009 Birmingham News Coach of the Year; 2009 and 2012 Bob Finley Coach of the Year; 2012 Birmingham News All-Metro Coach of the Year; and in 2012, the ASWA Class 5A Coach of the Year and AHSAA Coach of the Year. He coached in the North-South All-Star Game.
A leader in the community, he has served as president of the Jeffco Coaches Association and vice-president of the Jeffco Baseball Coaches Association. He also spent 12 years serving on the McAdory High School Continuous Improvement Leadership Team.
MICHAEL “MIKE” ROBERTSON: The 1977 Hokes Bluff High School valedictorian returned to his alma mater following college to embark on impressive teaching and coaching career at his alma mater that is still going strong after 41 years.
Hokes Bluff’s All-State quarterback, basketball and baseball standout attended Gadsden State Community College and Athens State, receiving his degree in 1981. He later earned his masters from the University of Alabama and his EDS from Lincoln Memorial University (TN).
Robertson, 64, has served in a variety of roles during his career that has spanned into five decades. He coached girls’ basketball for 23 years, baseball for 13 years and has been the head football coach for the Eagles since 1996 – compiling a 174-127 record with 15 teams reaching the state playoffs in playoffs in his 27-year tenure. His 2001 squad finished 13-2 and won the Class 4A state crown. He is also the school’s Athletics Director.
He played on three Hokes Bluff state baseball championship teams in high school and has served as the Eagles’ head coach for 14 seasons. His 2018 team finished as state runner-up.
He received serving coaching honors including the 2001 State Football Coach of the Year award from the AHSADCA.
His role model on and off the field has touched all the students in a positive way at Hokes Bluff. The school honored him in 2018 by naming the school’s football stadium “Michael Robertson Stadium.” He was inducted into the Etowah County Hall of Fame in 2016.
JACK STEELE Jr. : A native of Lawrence County, Jack Steele. 65, graduated from Courtland High School in 1975, and completed his college degree at Alabama State University in 1980. The tough-as-nails basketball coach also attended the Bobby Knight Coaching Academy in 1988 and also earned his USA Track and Field Level I certification.
He began his coaching at Hazlewood High School, Courtland’s chief rival just seven miles up the road, straight out of college in 1981. He remained with the Golden Bears through 1996 coaching a variety of sports including girls’ and boys’ basketball, girls’ and boys’ track and field, and also serving on the football staff during perhaps the most successful run of any school in the AHSAA during that time.
His basketball teams won several Lawrence County tournament titles, and the boys’ squad won area titles 10 years in an 11-year span during his tenure. The Bears also won the Class 2A boys’ state basketball championship in 1986, was runner-up in 1991 and 1992, and reached the Final Four state tournament four times.
The Hazlewood track program was also super successful with girls’ outdoor state title in 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996. The boys’ track team won the state crown in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1996. He served as defensive coordinator during a span when the football team won five state titles and finished state runner-up three times, His defenses posted shutouts in three straight state championship games.
Steele served as athletic director at Hazlewood from 1988-1996 as well –overseeing an athletic program that won 23 state titles during that span.
He also served as head football coach at East Lawrence from 1996-1999 – compiling a 21-21 record and advancing to the state playoffs twice. The 21 wins is second most for any coach in East Lawrence history. He finished his coaching career at R.A. Hubbard coaching girls’ and boys’ basketball from 2004-2008. He led the 2005 boys’ team to the Class 1A Final Four finishing as state runner-up. His girls’ team reached the state semifinals in 2008.
Steele, who amassed a 327-74 overall basketball coaching record, was named Class 2A boys’ coach of the year several times. He was inducted into the Lawrence County Athletic Hall of Fame and was named the Moulton Advertiser’s Male Coach of the Decade.
A deacon in his church and active in community affairs, he has served as president of the Lawrence County NAACP and was third vice president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP.
TRENT TAYLOR: An Andalusia High School graduate in 1969, Taylor, 63, earned his collegiate degree from the University of Mobile.
He began teaching and coaching at Baldwin County High School in 1987, moved to Kinston High School in 1988 as head football coach, moved back to Covington County in 1990 to become head football coach at Straughn High School, where he remained for the next 25 years. In 2014, he moved back to his alma mater Andalusia High School to head up the Bulldogs’ football program. He has remained there ever since.
Taylor, who led this year’s Bulldogs’ squad to a 9-1 regular season finish this season. In 35 seasons, he has compiled a 262-146 career record. In his two years at Kinston, he led the 1A team to two of the school’s first three playoff appearances. At Straughn and Andalusia, he has the distinction of being the school’s career wins leader. Twenty of his 25 teams at Straughn reached the state playoffs, with his 2012 and 2013 teams reaching the Class 3A state semifinals. His overall record at Straughn was 175-107.
In eight seasons at Andalusia, seven teams won nine or more victories and five of his squads reached the Class 4A or 5A state semifinals. His current overall record through the 2022 regular season is 79-25, which moved him ahead of Hall of Fame Coach Don Sharpe, who posted 76 wins in his tenure at Andalusia. He posted his 200th career coaching win at Andalusia in his third season with the Bulldogs.
His players describe him as a major positive influence and teacher by example. Fellow teachers say his impact goes far beyond the football arena.
Taylor has also served on the AHSAA Central Board of Control and the AHSAA District 2 Legislative Council.
JOHN WOODY: The longtime boys’ basketball coach at LaFayette High School, now 72, was born and raised in Chambers County. He graduated from Lanier High School of Lanett in 1969 and Jacksonville State University in 1977. He also earned a masters at Auburn.
Following an outstanding high school and collegiate career, he began teaching at Lafayette High School in 1975 – where he remained until his retirement in 2011. He served as head softball coach from 1975-1985, was an assistant girls’ basketball coach, boys’ JV basketball coach and varsity assistant coach during that same time span.
In 1987, he became head boys’ basketball coach – beginning a legendary run that included 14 area titles, five Elite 8 or regional appearances, three trips to the Final Four state tourney and two state titles (1989 and 2002) – and one as an assistant (1986).
After his retirement, the court at LaFayette High School was named John T. Woody Court in his honor.
The quiet and calm coach was a strong disciplinarian who consistently earned a reputation for putting life lessons ahead of winning at all costs, compiled a 435-234 record in his basketball head-coaching career. He directed the LaFayette girls to their first region title, and he guided the LaFayette JV team to a 147-25 record over nine seasons with three undefeated teams and a 53-game JV winning streak. He was twice named the Class 3A State Coach of the Year and the overall State Coach of the Year in 2002.
He has continued to be active in the recreation program at LaFayette and is has also served his church as Junior Sunday School Superintendent.