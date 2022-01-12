12 officers died in Alabama in 2021, the deadliest year yet for law enforcement nationwide

2021 was the deadliest year yet for law enforcement, according to new data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Covid-19 is a big part of the reason why.
"It's been a monster to deal with," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
His office has lost three employees to Covid alone.
"Just great, genuine family that we lost," Welden said. "And you can't replace those kinds of people, but they paid the ultimate sacrifice."
One of them was Sr. Lt. Jeff Bain, who died in January 2021 after a long battle with Covid-19. He was set to retire just a few weeks after his death.
"He worked his entire career. He was just a year away from retiring, and this virus took his life," Welden said. "DeKalb County has been hit very hard by it, probably harder than anybody in the state of Alabama as far as that goes — first responders and law enforcement, in general."
DeKalb County is not alone.
In 2021, 458 law enforcement officers died nationwide. Here's a breakdown as to how they died:
- 58 traffic-related incidents;
- 62 firearm-related incidents;
- 301 Covid-19; and
- 37 other.
"The most important thing we can do as an organization is remember those officers and honor their legacy," said Alabama Fraternal Order of Police President Everette Johnson. "And to serve their families and let them know they will not be forgotten and their sacrifice is not in vain."
Johnson said 12 active officers or deputies died in the state last year. Eight died from Covid-19, one drowned and the other three were killed by gunfire.
One of those lost to gunfire was Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner. The sergeant was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 1 in Muscle Shoals.
"Any time you have an officer killed, it's a tragedy in itself," said Johnson.
Johnson said another reason for the dramatic rise in law enforcement deaths is a nationwide increase in anti-police rhetoric.
"There's a trend of violence against law enforcement," said Johnson. "There's a trend of an anti-police mindset of lack of respect for law and order, and it's very shocking."
Maybe the worst part for people like Sheriff Welden is that, although there may be less men and women to serve, the need for their bravery hasn't gone away.
"Crime doesn't stop. Calls don't stop," said Welden. "Just because you're down a bunch of people and you're struggling, it doesn't take a break."