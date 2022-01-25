12 North Alabama towns, cities awarded grants for infrastructure improvements

Twelve cities and towns in North Alabama made the cut to receive a portion of more than $18 million in Community Development Block Grants.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced the awards, saying the funds would be used for sewer work, water projects and road repairs.
“Community Development Block Grants are a means in which local governments can address some of their more pressing needs,” said Ivey. “I am pleased to award these grants, and I commend those local officials who recognized those needs and took the time and effort to seek an answer through this grant program.”
The following North Alabama projects were awarded funding:
• Athens — $500,000 for drainage and street improvements and building demolition in the neighborhood near Vine Street;
• Crossville — $40,000 for planning grant to update mapping of the town’s water system;
• Douglas — $350,000 for improvements to the town’s water system and street and drainage improvements along Plunkett Drive, Moon Road and part of Otinger Drive;
• Falkville — $350,000 for drainage improvements in an area bounded by East Pike Road, East Pine Street, Patton Street and Douglas Road;
• Gurley — $350,000 to replace or repair nearly 160 manhole components;
• Hillsboro — $350,000 for drainage improvements along Oakdale Avenue and its spur roads;
• Littleville — $350,000 to replace or repair sewer lines and manholes along U.S. 43;
• New Hope — $350,000 to repair and replace city sewer lines and some household lines along Spring Ellett and Whitt streets; West Avenue; and part of College Avenue;
• Owens Cross Roads — $350,000 for sewer improvements in the neighborhood along Brockway Road;
• Powell — $148,000 to replace a play area with new playground equipment;
• Russellville — $300,000 to demolish 11 structures and remove debris; and
• Sylvania — $300,000 to repair and resurface Delta, Spear and Horizon streets in the Sylvania Estates neighborhood.