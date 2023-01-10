116 and counting: Skyler Gill sets Lions blocks record as a sophomore

In the history of North Alabama women’s basketball, no one has blocked more shots than Skyler Gill.
The sophomore from Wichita, Kansas, made an immediate impact during her freshman year, setting numerous team records and racking up ASUN honors. Gill’s historic first season was highlighted by an eight-block performance against Jacksonville.
“I’d rather block somebody’s shot than play offense any day,” Gill said.
In a Jan. 5 game against Bellarmine, Gill swatted four shots away, giving her a new Lions' record that now stands at 116 — and it was all just 37 games into her collegiate career.
“It’s crazy, because you don’t think of someone has a career record when they’re a sophomore. It just doesn’t happen,” Lions’ head coach Missy Tiber said. “I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years. I’ve never heard of it.”
Gill is a two-way star, averaging nearly 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game, but it’s no secret that she isn’t the tallest player on the court. Still, the 5-foot-11 sophomore has never let her height get in the way of what she does best.
“I just think it’s my timing,” Gill said of her blocking ability. “There’s never been a point in my life where I haven’t been able to do it, and it’s just what I do. It’s always been something that I’ve been good at.”
“Sometimes, you think there’s no way she can get to it, and then she’ll just come behind someone, and they think they have a wide-open layup and they’re in their shooting form, and here she just comes out of nowhere and blocks the shot,” Tiber explained.
On the court, no one wants to watch a defender let someone slip by, but Gill said her teammates know she always has their back.
“They’ll tell you every time, if their man gets past them, they know Skyler’s coming to block it,” Gill said with a smile.
After accomplishing a career feat this quickly, Tiber believes Gill is destined to make some real history in Florence.
“Obviously, it’s just remarkable what she’s been able to accomplish, considering she also missed the first six games of her freshman year, so technically, she’s just a little over one year in right now," Tiber said. "To break a record that someone pretty much played their entire career is pretty much unheard of. What she’ll be able to do here for the rest of her career — it’ll be a record that will probably never be able to be touched.”