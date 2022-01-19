11 Huntsville City Schools moving to temporary remote learning due to Covid-19, staffing

Huntsville City Schools has informed parents at 11 schools that students will transition to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.
The schools are:
AAA Elementary
Dawson Elementary
Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary
Grissom High
Highlands Elementary
Huntsville High
Jemison High
Lakewood Elementary
McDonnell Elementary
Providence Elementary
Sonnie Hereford Elementary
Students will return to schools on Monday.
“Several factors were considered in making the decision to transition to remote learning, including the number of positive Covid-19 cases and/or staffing availability,” according to a letter to parents.
These schools will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays during the remote learning period. Faculty and staff members will report to campuses (except those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19).
Families who may have any questions are invited to contact their student’s teacher or principal.