 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

11 Huntsville City Schools moving to temporary remote learning due to Covid-19, staffing

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville City Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Huntsville City Schools has informed parents at 11 schools that students will transition to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

The schools are:

AAA Elementary

Dawson Elementary

Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary

Grissom High

Highlands Elementary

Huntsville High

Jemison High

Lakewood Elementary

McDonnell Elementary

Providence Elementary

Sonnie Hereford Elementary

Students will return to schools on Monday.

“Several factors were considered in making the decision to transition to remote learning, including the number of positive Covid-19 cases and/or staffing availability,” according to a letter to parents.

These schools will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays during the remote learning period. Faculty and staff members will report to campuses (except those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19).

Families who may have any questions are invited to contact their student’s teacher or principal.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com