$11,000 in reward money offered to help Huntsville Police find murder suspect

A community is coming together in hopes of helping a grieving family get justice and a killer behind bars.
27-year-old Andrew Gilliam died after he shot as he slept inside his Huntsville apartment.
There's now $11,000 in reward money being offered in the case.
The money is for any information that helps law enforcement find the person responsible for Gilliam's death.
He's described as a loving husband, brother and son.
"The family needs closure," Attorney Vic Hartman said. "The community needs safety. There is a killer on the loose and this shooter needs help."
The shots rang out around three in the morning at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments on January 4, 2023.
27-year-old Andrew Gilliam was struck while asleep next to his wife.
Gilliam later died at the hospital.
Huntsville Police are still trying to find whoever is responsible.
No suspect description has been provided at this time.
$10,000 of the reward money was raised by concerned community members.
$1,000 is from Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.
"Hopefully, this $11,000 will encourage somebody," Hartman said.
The suspect should've been in bed asleep, but instead Hartman said "they were out shooting eight shots."
Call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100 with any information or Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
You can remain anonymous with any information you provide.