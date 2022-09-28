104-year-old alum shares family's century-long history with alma mater

More than 100 years of family history was shared in the halls of Riverton Elementary School on Wednesday.
Kindergartner Ira Grace was leading the way through school as her great-great-great-aunt followed right behind.
"It's unbelievable," said Sue "Mama" Campbell with a laugh. "I just can't believe I lived this long."
At 104 years old, Mama Campbell still remembers her own time at Riverton.
"I'm so glad to be here, from when I went to school. It doesn't seem long, but it's been a long time, hasn't it?" she said.
Her granddaughter, Connie Barnett, said Mama Campbell has always talked and shared stories about her days at Riverton.
After all these years, Campbell still had mementos from her school days, too, including pictures and newspaper cutouts. But now that her great-great-great-niece is a fellow wolf cub, she decided to donate her memorabilia back to the school.
"Just because of the history that Riverton and this community has, it just adds that legacy to this community," said Andrea Datson, principal at Riverton Elementary School.
Much of that history has been passed from generation to generation, all through the same educational source.
"When I found out that I had her great-great-great-niece in my class, I was even just more blown away," said Ira Grace's kindergarten teacher, Elisa Goodwin.
After more than a century, Mama Campbell still lights up a room.
"I've had a good life — still having a good life!" she said with a laugh as she strolled through the halls, where her life was once just beginning to take shape.
"I mean, we're all very fortunate to have this time to spend with her, enjoy each day with her, and she enjoys her great-great-grandchildren," said Barnett.
All of the documents donated by Campbell will be kept at the Riverton Elementary School library. Riverton Elementary School was founded in 1918, the same year Mama Campbell was born.