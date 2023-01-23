100th Day of School and Weather Day, all in one!

We can think of no better way to celebrate the 100th Day of School for these sweet Lynn Fanning Elementary students than with The Cat in the Hat, WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello and StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevy.
Our 110, not-so "100 year old students", spent their morning reading and learning about different types of weather. They learned about the cloud types, the water cycle, condensation and how thunder and lightning form. They learned all about how tornadoes form over land and and suck things up, like a vacuum in the sky. On the other hand, they now know that hurricanes form over the ocean and push things down towards the ground.
These first graders asked wonderful questions about how snow forms, what water spouts are, why rain feels cold on your skin, and exactly how someone goes about becoming a meteorologist.
After reading, questions, and an interactive tornado lesson, the students promised that they are less scared of severe weather now. They know that they still need to take weather seriously and make sure that they are staying safe, but they know that they don't have to be afraid to do that.
Each student also got the insiders-tour of StormTracker 31 and all 110 of them took home WAAY 31 StormTracker Safety Guides as their "read with an adult" lesson book on how weather forms!
Thank you so much for having us, Lynn Fanning! We wouldn't have wanted to spent the 100th day of school with anyone else!