100 days of captivity for American soldiers

100 days ago, two Alabama veterans were captured in Ukraine by Russian forces.
Loved ones of Andy Hunyh and Alex Drueke say their efforts continue to get them both back home safe.
Joy Black is the fiancé of Andy . She hasn't spoken to him since June 8th.
She, along with Andy's family, friends and loved ones continue to seek updates on Andy.
However, they say not knowing where he is or how he’s doing is hard on the family.
"It’s felt very empty," said Black.
Joy Black lives everyday hoping her future husband is safe and sound.
Although she tries to keep herself occupied, she says it's the little things that makes her miss him most.
"I never realized how invaluable it is to have somebody you’re so comfortable with and is always there for you. Just being able to talk to him to know that he is ok and that he is safe. I miss it every day," said Black.
Not knowing exactly where Andy is or how he's doing, she says has taken a toll on her joy.
"It feels wrong with about normal things throughout my day. Getting out of bed or eating or even going to work because I don’t know if he’s getting those luxuries or where he is or if he’s okay," said Black.
Even through the darkest hours, Joy knows she can rely on what's gotten her this far.
"My faith is really the only thing that’s gotten me through it," she said.
"He’d probably be telling me to be strong and not cry and that crying is for the weak. He always said jokes like that," Black added.
As Joy continues to remain hopeful that one day she will be reunited with her fiancé, she says a recent conversation with the Ukrainian ambassador has her feeling hopeful.
"They gave us their pledge that they’re going to be working towards getting all detain people and prisoners of the war out from Ukraine," she said.
Joy and her family say the best way for people to support Andy and Alex is to make this a day of action.
Joy says for anyone interested in helping, to reach out to anyone you feel can help bring them home as well as visit a website they have created, which you can find here.