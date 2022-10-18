$100.5 million in mortgage relief being distributed across Alabama

More than $100 million in mortgage relief is being distributed across Alabama.
The $100.5 million made possible by the Mortgage Assistance Alabama (MAA) program, designed to prevent foreclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date the program has helped thousands of people across the state, including hundreds in North Alabama.
"Sometimes it's a family with children," Alabama Housing Finance Authority Single-Family Administrator Carrie Hamaker said. "Sometimes, a lot of times, it's folks who are on a fixed income or our senior community."
2,808 homeowners across Alabama are currently or have, received mortgage assistance from The Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
Of those, 277 are in North Alabama.
"We are just so thrilled to hear the stories about how many folks' lives were changed and a sense of stability was given to them through this process," Hamaker said.
The Mortgage Assistance Alabama program was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Of the 4,843 applications still pending, Hamaker says 692 are in North Alabama.
Now funds have run out.
"We have based on the average amount of assistance that all the applicants that we're making disbursements on needed, we know that we have enough active applications to exhaust the funding," Hamaker said.
For now applications have closed.
If you've already submitted one, check your email for updates.
The remaining funds are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Alabama Housing Finance Authority says if additional funding were to be provided to continue this program, they would be ready and willing to do so.