10 places that shaped Martin Luther King Jr.'s march in history

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday... A strong low pressure system will move across the region this weekend and bring chances for accumulating snowfall. Rain may begin to change over to snow early Sunday morning in northwest portions of Alabama, with a gradual changeover to snow or mix of snow and light rain or freezing rain in remaining areas on Sunday. Snowfall accumulations are possible, with the highest amounts likely in the higher terrain of northeastern Alabama. Some banding of snow may occur in some locations, which could even lead to heavy snowfall accumulations in some areas on Sunday. The best chances for the heaviest snowfall would be in northernmost Alabama. However, snowfall totals across the area are still uncertain and are likely to undergo further revisions in future forecast updates. So, please keep abreast of the latest winter weather information. Due to the likelihood for cold temperatures in the wake of the departing system on Sunday, any snow on the ground is likely to linger into Monday and could cause hazardous driving conditions early in the new work week. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.