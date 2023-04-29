10 Crimson Tide players selected in 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Alabama football program had 10 total former players selected at the 2023 NFL Draft, including Henry To’oTo’o (No. 167, Houston Texans) in the fifth round and DeMarcco Hellams (No. 224, Atlanta Falcons) who heard his name called in the seventh round, as the annual event concluded Saturday afternoon.
To’oTo’o, a linebacker, and Hellams, a defensive back, joined quarterback Bryce Young (No. 1, Carolina Panthers), linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3, Houston Texans), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12, Detroit Lions), defensive back Brian Branch (No. 45, Detroit Lions), offensive lineman Tyler Steen (No. 65, Philadelphia Eagles), defensive lineman Byron Young (No. 70, Las Vegas Raiders), safety Jordan Battle (No. 95, Cincinnati Bengals) and tight end Cameron Latu (No. 101, San Francisco 49ers) as part of the Tide’s 10-man 2023 NFL Draft class.
With its 10 selections across the three days, Alabama matches the second-most draft picks in program history, while the Crimson Tide has now had at least seven draft picks for 12 straight years (2012 – present).
Draft Notes
- Since 2009, Alabama has produced 123 draft picks, the most by any college football program during that span
- Alabama’s 10 drafted players in 2023 tied for the second-most in school history (UA had 10 drafted players in 1945, 2017, 2019 and 2021)
- With Alabama’s eight selections through the first three rounds at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide has had at least six selections in the NFL Draft for four straight years (2020-23) and six years total under Saban