1 year after being sentenced for murder, ex-Huntsville officer continues wait for appeal results

Saturday marks one year since former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker.
His attorneys appealed the conviction soon after. Fast forward to today, and Darby continues to sit in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
When they rule on his appeal is anyone's guess.
The case stems from a fatal shooting in April 2018. Police body-worn camera footage from that day shows Darby, the third Huntsville Police officer responding to the call, running inside a house and past two other officers. Darby was armed with a shotgun. Seconds later, he ordered Parker to drop a handgun, then shot Parker in the head.
It was later discovered the gun, which Parker had been holding to his own head, was a flare gun.
The district attorney presented the case to a Madison County grand jury, and Darby was indicted for Parker's murder.
The high-profile jury trial was conducted during the pandemic. It resulted in a guilty verdict coming down in May 2021.
After sentencing on Aug. 20, 2021, the appeal process began.
City support
Early on in the case, Huntsville City Council approved more than $125,000 for Darby's legal defense during the trial. Defense attorneys said a majority of that money was used to hire experts and private investigators.
The city has recently refused requests by a local newspaper to release records showing how much taxpayer money it spent on the criminal case or an ongoing federal lawsuit.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle at the time cited the police review board's clearing of Darby when he urged council members to pay for Darby's defense. Darby remained on the city payroll through his trial and finally resigned from the city about two months after his conviction.
In recent months, a growing movement across the country of law enforcement officers and others with support for Darby formed. The group created a website called "Stand with Darby." Former Huntsville police chief Mark McMurray has also provided public support for Darby now that he has retired from the police force.
The appeal
Defense attorneys filed an appeal in Darby's case shortly after sentencing in 2021.
The 69-page document focuses on three main arguments for overturning the conviction: Darby’s case wasn't presented to the public as it should have been, jury instructions key to Darby’s defense were denied and there was a lack of evidence to support the conviction.
Due to the pandemic, a public viewing room was created for people to watch the trial. However, defense attorneys say the live feed was shut off, something they claim qualifies as an improper courtroom closure and grounds for new proceedings.
When it came time for jury instructions, the defense team had proposed instructions regarding "self-defense and the reasonableness of (Darby’s) actions as a police officer ... yet the circuit court refused to give the instructions."
Finally, the appeal states the evidence supported the idea that Darby “acted reasonably when he used deadly force.” They had previously asked for a new trial, which was denied by the Madison County Circuit Court.
“This case constitutes precisely the sort of gross miscarriage of justice in which a motion for new trial must be granted on the basis that the great weight of the evidence does not support the verdict,” the appeal reads.
Darby’s defense team said they are seeking to reverse the denial of the motion for a new trial.
Huntsville attorney Will League reviewed the case for WAAY 31. League said if history tells us anything, there could be a decision from the court by early 2023.
