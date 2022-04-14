1 woman hospitalized, 10 displaced after Huntsville house fire

UPDATE:
One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Huntsville.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue said the fire on Valleydale Road started in the kitchen, then spread to the attic. Crews told WAAY 31 the kitchen is destroyed.
10 people, including 2 children, are displaced.
ORIGINAL:
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units at the scene of a structure fire on Valleydale Road.
The department asks that the public avoid the area while first responders work to clear the scene.
