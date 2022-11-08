1 winner claims record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot

A single ticket has claimed a record $2.04 billion jackpot in Powerball's biggest drawing ever.
The ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California, in Los Angeles County, according to the California Lottery.
The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball of 10.
Monday's $1.9 billion jackpot jumped to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning and is the world's largest lottery prize ever offered, according to a press release from Powerball. The cash value is $997.6 million.
The drawing was delayed about 10 hours as Powerball announced Monday night that the scheduled drawing "has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols."
