1 shot, 1 hurt in Lawrence County ‘altercation’

One person was shot and another injured during an incident in Lawrence County on Monday.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of County Road 134 about 1:30 p.m., finding the victim who had been shot. That person was airlifted to the hospital.
Deputies found “the other person who was involved and that person is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the altercation,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Max Sanders said his office is not actively looking for anyone else concerning the shooting and assault investigation.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.