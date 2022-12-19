1 person transported to hospital after early morning Huntsville fire

One person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning fire in north Huntsville.
It happened in the 1700 block of Club View Drive, which is off of Oakwood Avenue.
Don Webster with HEMSI said one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials say the Red Cross has been notified and is assisting the family who lived at the home.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.