1 person taken to hospital following house fire on Greenacres Drive NW in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Greenacres House Fire
Greenacres House Fire

Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a house fire that occurred in the 400 block of Greenacres Drive NW in Huntsville Monday morning. 

WAAY 31's Paige Meyer arrived at the scene about 6:45 a.m., and she says smoke was still emitting from the house at the time but everything seems to be under control now. 

Meyer spoke with a neighbor, and he told her he saw the house up in flames about 6:20 a.m. Monday. The neighbor said only one person was home at the time and was able to get out, but was then taken to the hospital.

Greenacres Drive NW is currently blocked off, and they are urging people to stay out of the area while they get everything situated.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. 

