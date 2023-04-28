1 person flown to UAB burn center for treatment after fire in Morgan County

One person was flown to the UAB Russell Clinic Burn Center after a Friday morning fire in Trinity.
Multiple fire units were called to battle a blaze In the 900 block of County Road 352 in Trinity about 8:30 a.m.
The fire began at a woodcrafts shop. It took two hours to quell the fully engulfed building. Fire officials believe the fire started in a paint storage room and quickly spread to the entire dwelling. Officials say the building was a total loss.
The store owner was flown to the Birmingham hospital to receive treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.
