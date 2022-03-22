1 Morgan County deputy out of job, 1 disciplined after removal from Birmingham flight

One Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputy is off the job and another has been disciplined after both had a run-in with the Birmingham Police Department while off duty.
Birmingham police say they got a call about unruly passengers on a flight headed to Tampa about 5:35 p.m. Feb. 26 at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
According to police, four passengers were rowdy, drunk and not wearing masks.
Because they refused to wear masks as required by current Transportation Security Administration policy, the entire plane was de-boarded before takeoff.
Two of the four said they were law enforcement, later confirmed to be Morgan County deputies.
Police say one of the Morgan County deputies began swearing at officers, and the group of four was not allowed to re-board the flight.
Since neither deputy was arrested, their names are not being released.
But one of them is no longer a Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputy. The sheriff's office would not say if that deputy resigned or was terminated.
The other deputy remains with the sheriff's office, but has been disciplined.
"Our team, like everyone else, still relies on people, which can make mistakes," Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a statement.
"However, we are still responsible for our actions. Our agency apologizes to the Birmingham Police Department, Southwest Airlines and the passengers on that flight for this off-duty incident."