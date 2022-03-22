1 Morgan County deputy out of job, 1 disciplined after removal from Birmingham flight

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 15.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO LATE THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Some
higher gusts to 50 mph possible in the highest elevations of
northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama,
including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Colbert,
Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher
amounts are possible in the watch area Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

1 Morgan County deputy out of job, 1 disciplined after removal from Birmingham flight

  • Updated
  • 0
Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Morgan County Sheriff's Office

One Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputy is off the job and another has been disciplined after both had a run-in with the Birmingham Police Department while off duty.

Birmingham police say they got a call about unruly passengers on a flight headed to Tampa about 5:35 p.m. Feb. 26 at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

According to police, four passengers were rowdy, drunk and not wearing masks.

Because they refused to wear masks as required by current Transportation Security Administration policy, the entire plane was de-boarded before takeoff.

Two of the four said they were law enforcement, later confirmed to be Morgan County deputies.

Police say one of the Morgan County deputies began swearing at officers, and the group of four was not allowed to re-board the flight.

Since neither deputy was arrested, their names are not being released.

But one of them is no longer a Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputy. The sheriff's office would not say if that deputy resigned or was terminated.

The other deputy remains with the sheriff's office, but has been disciplined.

"Our team, like everyone else, still relies on people, which can make mistakes," Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a statement.

"However, we are still responsible for our actions. Our agency apologizes to the Birmingham Police Department, Southwest Airlines and the passengers on that flight for this off-duty incident."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you