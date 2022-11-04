$1 million bond each for California residents charged with drug trafficking in Decatur

Five people from California are now sitting in the Morgan County Jail on bonds of $1 million each after North Alabama Drug Task Force agents found 165 pounds of marijuana in Decatur.
Agents say they seized the drugs during an investigation on Eighth Street Southeast. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $1.5 million, according to the task force.
The following were arrested and charged with drug trafficking:
- Christina Camacho Gomez, 27, of Tipton, California;
- Rene Rinconi Varona, 31, of Adelanto, California;
- Alfredo Rinconi Reyes, 33, of Sacramento, California;
- Adrian Farias, 19, of California; and
- Balfre Rinconi Gonzalez, 43, of California.
NADTF said agents continue to investigate the case.