1 man taken to hospital after New Market gas station shooting

  • Updated
New Market Chevron Shooting

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the New Market Chevron at the intersection of Winchester Road and Coleman Road.

A man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a New Market gas station Sunday night.

It happened about 9 p.m. at the Chevron near the intersection of Winchester Road and Coleman Road.

Madison County sheriff's deputies found a male victim with "visible injuries" when they arrived to the shooting call.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the man is in his late teens or early 20s and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named, the sheriff's office said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

