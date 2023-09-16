 Skip to main content
1 killed, multiple injured in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County

  • Updated
  • 0

A two-vehicle crash killed one and injured multiple people Friday night in Marshall County. 

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Kevin Clements of Grant was killed when the 2009 Nissan Cube he was a passenger in struck a 1999 GMC Sierra head-on along Alabama 69, six miles east of Arab. 

Clements was pronounced dead, while the 20-year-old driver and a 1-year-old infant were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. 

The driver and passenger of the Sierra were also injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital as well for treatment. 

ALEA said an investigation is ongoing. 

