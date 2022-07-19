 Skip to main content
1 killed in Tuesday morning Huntsville shooting

Westcorp Boulevard area Huntsville fatal shooting

The Huntsville Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Tuesday at the corner of Omni Drive and 15th Avenue SW, off Westcorp Boulevard.

One man is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting in Huntsville.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, died from a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:26 a.m., said Dr. Tyler Berryhill, Madison County coroner.

The report of a shooting came in about 9:18 a.m., according to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White.

It took place at the corner of Omni Drive and 15th Avenue SW, off Westcorp Boulevard.

No one in custody, and a search for an offender is underway.

Police say they have a vehicle description but aren't yet releasing it.

Investigators are on scene talking with possible witnesses.

Huntsville City Schools was holding football practice at nearby Milton Frank Stadium. All students were removed from the area and none were impacted by the shooting, according to police. Counselor will be made available to them, White said.

