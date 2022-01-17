 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet around midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

1 killed in crash involving car, 18-wheeler on Wall Triana Highway

  • Updated
  • 0
Wall Triana Deadly wreck

A man is dead after a crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on Wall Triana Highway.

Huntsville Police say it was the driver of the car who died.

That crash happened about 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Wall Triana Highway and Cochran Road. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you