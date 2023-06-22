1 killed, 3 hurt in I-59 crash in DeKalb County

A New York man was killed in a Thursday morning crash in DeKalb County.
Kaysohn T. Baker, 32, of West Hempstead was fatally injured when the 2015 International Durastar he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit a parked 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The driver of the Durastar was injured and taken to Erlanger Hospital. A juvenile in that vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital, troopers said.
A man inside the tractor-trailer was injured and taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The crash occurred about 9:15 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 59 near DeKalb County 608, about one mile north of Fort Payne.