 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 killed, 3 hurt in I-59 crash in DeKalb County

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A New York man was killed in a Thursday morning crash in DeKalb County.

Kaysohn T. Baker, 32, of West Hempstead was fatally injured when the 2015 International Durastar he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit a parked 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The driver of the Durastar was injured and taken to Erlanger Hospital. A juvenile in that vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital, troopers said.

A man inside the tractor-trailer was injured and taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash occurred about 9:15 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 59 near DeKalb County 608, about one mile north of Fort Payne.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you