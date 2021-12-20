1 killed, 2 injured in Monday morning wreck in Lawrence County

A Muscle Shoals woman has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck that left two others injured Monday morning in Lawrence County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 56-year-old Angela V. Carroll was at the intersection of Alabama 101 and Lawrence County Road 314 when the 2005 Buick LaCrosse she was driving and a 2021 Audi Q3 collided.
ALEA said Carroll was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene. The Audi's driver and passenger were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The wreck occurred around 7 a.m. Monday. Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the collision.