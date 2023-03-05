1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Harvest

UPDATE:
The roadway is back open.
PREVIOUS:
One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash near Harvest on Sunday morning.
It happened at the intersection of Alabama 53 and Old Railroad Bed Road in Madison County about 10:16 a.m.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the northbound lane of Alabama 53 in that area is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the person who died was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
The two people who were injured were transported to Huntsville Hospital in stable condition.
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating.
