Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Sunday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Harvest

  • Updated
  • 0
fatal crash web

UPDATE:

The roadway is back open.

PREVIOUS:

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash near Harvest on Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Alabama 53 and Old Railroad Bed Road in Madison County about 10:16 a.m.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the northbound lane of Alabama 53 in that area is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the person who died was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The two people who were injured were transported to Huntsville Hospital in stable condition.

Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

