1 killed, 2 hurt in Madison County crash involving car, 18-wheeler

  • Updated
One person is dead and two others injured after a crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler in Gurley.

It happened off Highway 72 and Rock Cut Road, according to Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman.

Webster said one person has critical injuries and the other has non-life-threatening.

At 6:09 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near Rock Cut Road is closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is being rerouted to nearby intersections.

