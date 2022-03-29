1 killed, 1 hurt in I-65 crash in Morgan County

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 65 in Morgan County.
Mary A. Waters, 58, of Cullman was seriously injured when the 1984 Ford F-150 she was riding in was struck by a 2010 Honda Civic, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Mary Waters was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where she later died. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Ford, Brian K. Waters, 62, of Cullman, was injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Information about anyone in the Civic has not been released.
The crash occurred about 9:35 a.m. on Interstate 65 near the 334 mile marker in Priceville.
Troopers are investigating the crash.