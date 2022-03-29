 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 25 to 30 MPH, with frequent
gusts around 40 MPH expected in valley locations. Both
sustained winds and gusts will be stronger in elevated terrain,
possibly up to 50 MPH.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large
tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

1 killed, 1 hurt in I-65 crash in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 65 in Morgan County.

Mary A. Waters, 58, of Cullman was seriously injured when the 1984 Ford F-150 she was riding in was struck by a 2010 Honda Civic, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Mary Waters was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where she later died. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Brian K. Waters, 62, of Cullman, was injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Information about anyone in the Civic has not been released.

The crash occurred about 9:35 a.m. on Interstate 65 near the 334 mile marker in Priceville.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you