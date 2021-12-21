You are the owner of this article.
1 injured in plane crash in Hamilton

  • Updated
  • 0
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a Tuesday afternoon plane crash in Marion County sent one person to the hospital.

A Beech Model D-55 Fixed Wing twin engine plane crashed in a field near Interstate 22 behind the Love’s Truck Stop at exit 14 in Hamilton, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

It happened about 2:24 p.m. The pilot was the only passenger and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and is responding.

The investigation is ongoing.

